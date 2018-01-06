SMH: Florida Teen That Faked Being A Doctor Was Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison

Florida Teen With Fake Medical Practice Sentenced To Prison

Malachi Love Robinson was absolutely everywhere on the internet after he was caught posing as a fake doctor with his own medical practice in West Palm Beach, Florida. The young man was only 17 at the time of the arrest, and a police report said that the teenaged had peeked in on at least one gynecological exam while at St. Mary’s Medical Center….so gross.

The now 20-year-old is trending once again, but this time because he’s being taken away to prison for a while. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the man who goes by the name of “Dr. Love” admitted to faking his status as a doctor and was then sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison with credit for 16 months served. Apparently Mr. Love was looking at up to 90 years behind bars, so 3 really isn’t bad at all.

Malachi was originally arrested in early 2016 after doing a physical exam on a female undercover officer. On Thursday, he pled guilty to a number of different charges including practicing medicine without a license, using false statements to obtain credit, forgery and grand theft.