Rumor Control: Did Cam’ron Drop JuJu To Smash This Woman Thicker Than A Horse And Carriage???

Cam’ron Rumored To Be Dating Ravie Loso

Rumors traveling around the internet are saying Killa Cam has already moved on from JuJu and the woman kinda looks like her!

A post shared by RAVEN (@ravie_loso) on Jan 3, 2018 at 2:04pm PST

Remember Ravie Loso? She’s the incredibly stacked former dancer who was dating Drake around the time his “Hotline Bling” video was shot. Drake flaunted the Atlanta resident all around Hollyweird for a brief time. Since then, Ravie has been quiet on the net, occasionally posting predictable booty photo here and there.

But if you look closely, Cam’ron loves to leave heart eye comments under more than a few of Ravie’s photos. Ravie also went out of her way to post a couple of Cam’s classic songs to her page. Folks seem to think there two are taking their IG affinity into the real world.

