Donald Glover And His Girlfriend Michelle Have Welcomed Their Second Lil’ Gambino Child

Donald Glover Welcomes His 2nd Child With Girlfriend Michelle

Donald Glover continues his reign at the top of the world. The announcement came on Friday that his hit show Atlanta was coming back for season 2 in the beginning of March, which had everybody talking in excitement for the new episodes. Following that news, however, came even better news for Mr. Glover himself, who just welcomed his second baby with his girlfriend Michelle!

The man of many talents revealed that he was expecting baby number two in September, during his acceptance speech upon winning the Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series Emmy for his work on Atlanta. He went on after winning the award to say, “I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even with how crazy I get…I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son, we’re listening to Stevie tonight.”

Glover confirmed the news that his baby had been welcomed to the earth to E! News at FX’s TCA on Friday. While talking about his girlfriend he told the publication, “[Michelle’s] great. She’s good. Baby’s born, so she’s happier now.” The man also known as Childish Gambino does like to lay low, but it’s good to see him and his girlfriend are living happily with their two youngins.

Congrats to Donald and Michelle!