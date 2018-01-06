Toya Wright Flaunts That Ever-Expanding Baby Bump And Reveals Her New Daughter’s Regi-Name

Toya Wright Reveals New Baby Name

Toya Wright just spilled the beans on her new baby’s name.

Even though she still has a way to go before welcoming her second daughter, the Mama-to-be-again couldn’t wait to let us all know that she has picked a name for her little bundle of joy.

Looks like Mama Toya decided to keep her moniker search in the R section of the baby name book…and came up with quite a creative option for Reginae’s little sister:

Just me and my Reignbeaux🌈👶🏽 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Jan 5, 2018 at 10:51am PST

Just me and my Reignbeaux

Awww, so Reginae’s lil sis and permanent babysitting client will be named Reignbeaux. Cute, right? And Toya seems like she couldn’t be any more excited to be welcoming baby number two one day soon…

