Solo Dolo: Somehow, A Person In The Wretched State Of Florida Bought The Only Winning $450 Million Mega Millions Ticket

Image via Getty

Sole $450 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Florida

Must. Be. Nice.

Despite all the bad karma circulating through the state of Florida, an unidentified party is being credited with being the singular winner of the burgeoned $450 million Mega Millions lottery according to CBSNews.

If said person decided to take the cash option, then they are proud new owner of $281 million American dollars. It’s said that the winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey, Florida.

The proprietor of the convenience store will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot marks the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions history (15 years), and the tenth-largest in U.S. history.

Congrats, whoever you are.