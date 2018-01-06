OJ Simpson Threatens To Sue Vegas Casino for $100 Million After Being Thrown Out And Banned

OJ Simpson To Sue Cosmopolitan For A Whopping $100 Million

Back in November, a reportedly belligerent OJ Simpson was thrown out of and banned from the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Now, USA Today has reported that OJ’s lawyer Malcolm LaVergne has vowed to file a $100 million lawsuit against the famous hotel and casino, unless it publicly admits that Simpson did nothing to justify his being kicked out and banned from the establishment.

KVVU reports that Simpson’s lawyer alleges the casino’s staff attempted to justify the ban in the media by saying Simpson “was drunk, became disruptive at the Clique bar, was angry at hotel staff and glasses were broken at the bar.” But according to LaVergne, drug and alcohol tests that Simpson was forced to take by a parole officer following the incident came back negative.

He further claims that police found OJ to not have been acting as the hotel staff alleged after reviewing surveillance footage, but that the ban has still stood. “Mr. Simpson has had 100% perfect behavior since he’s been on parole,” says LaVergne, who adds that Simpson was simply having dinner with a friend and was completely surprised and confused by the Cosmopolitan’s harsh treatment of him. LaVergne alleges there was “malice and racial prejudice” at play as Simpson was “singled out … amongst his non-African American friends.”

SMH….The Juice never rests.