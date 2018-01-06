Wanksters: Pinky-Toe Thug Kevin McCall Threatens To Murder Chris Brown And Daughter Royalty Over Shooting Rumors

Image via Splash

Kevin McCall Threatens To Murder Chris Brown And Daughter Over Shooting Rumor

This Kevin McCall guy is a herb of the highest order and in desperate need of a psych eval, STAT!

The embattled singer-songwriter-attention slore took to Twitter today to respond to rumors that Chris Brown’s “goons” had something to do with him being shot in toe.

Chris Brown and his Seed would be in a Casket if he had anything to do with me being shot. STOP playin with rumors Or I can’t promise CB will make 29! I kept him alive 7 years now in L.A. don’t take the humblness u see in me as weakness Chris wouldn’t have a head to tattoo 👎🏿On https://t.co/wY84H8Q5iN — Kevin McCall (@KevinMcCallJr) January 6, 2018

The page that made the Chris Brown accusation has a paltry following and doesn’t seem to back up anything they allege. Hard to understand why Kevin would jump out the window so hard in response to such an unsubstaniated allegation.

That said, nothing Kevin McCall does makes much sense.

There is zero proof that Breezy had anything to do with Kevin’s shooting, but when he catches wind of threats against his and baby Royalty’s life, beige rage WILL ensure. Bet on that.

Threatening children? No wonder Eva doesn’t want him around theirs…flip the page to see ho

w this fool is trying to justify his words.