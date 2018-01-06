Stunner: Slimmy Trimmy Teairra Mari Has Lost Even More Weight And Looks Banging!

Teairra Mari Looking Better Than Ever Post Rehab

This is the BEST Teairra Mari has looked in years. The singer committed to rehab last year after a long and struggly battle with alcohol and she’s been steady on her sober path. TT’s sobriety and healthy lifestyle is really paying off, you can see how different she looks in just a year from her self game.

Her face looks slim and stunning.

Hey 👋 A post shared by 👑Teairra Mari (@misstmari) on Jan 5, 2018 at 3:18pm PST

Teairra also share her work out video with her IG followers, reminding them that she’s still focused on her health and career. Last year, friends of the singer staged an intervention for her to get her ish together and it worked! We are happy for Teairra.

Congratualtions TT, keep up the great work!