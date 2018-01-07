WTF: A Soccer Player In Saudi Arabia Is Facing Jail Time For Dabbing During A Match

Saudi Arabian Soccer Player Facing Jail Time For Dabbing

A Saudi Arabian soccer player is facing time in jail for excitedly dabbing during a match…..Seriously.

According to reports from the Inquisitr, the incident happened at a recent King’s Cup match. A video of the incident quickly surfaced from the game, where an unnamed Al Nojoom player greets another player who tries to give him a high-five. Instead of the high-five, the approaching player decided to dab instead. It appears that the commentator for the game scoffed at the gesture while repeating, “no, no, no” following it.

Apparently, The Saudi Arabian National Committee for Combating Drugs is against people dabbing because they think it has ties to drug culture. The committee’s president has gone as far as labeling the dab a “harmful influence on youth” and has warned “those who promote it in public events or on social media will face consequences,” the Saudi Gazette reports.

The government isn’t playing when it comes to stuff like this, and putting the player in jail wouldn’t be the first time. Famous Arabian singer and TV host, Abdallah Al Shahani, was arrested by Saudi authorities following a video of him dabbing onstage in August of last year.