So Sad: Blake Griffin Gets An Elbow To The Head And Leaves Game Against Golden State With A Concussion

Blake Griffin Suffers Concussion Against Golden State

Blake Griffin is no stranger to suffering injuries-a-plenty throughout his NBA career. Just since 2015, the Clippers forward has been challenged with everything from a staph infection, to knee surgery, to a torn quad–and now we can add a concussion to the list.

The Los Angeles Clippers lost against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, but not before losing Griffin to a heart-wrenching injury. In the first quarter of the game, Griffin was making his way to the rim when Warriors backup center JaVale McGee inadvertently elbowed him right in the forehead. Blake quickly fell to the ground holding his head, and footage after that shows the player’s hand twitching in a way that alarmed many viewers.

Blake Griffin taken to the locker room after inadvertently colliding with JaVale McGee's elbow. pic.twitter.com/EKj8lucXSP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2018

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said after the game, “He got hit pretty hard…you can always tell, when those players stick around, you know it was a hard hit. And then when you see Blake’s hand, you knew it was bad.” After the fall, Griffin was laying motionless on the floor for several minutes, and was later ruled out with a concussion.

Here’s wishing Blake a speedy recovery!