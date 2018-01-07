Tyga Paid A Visit To The Infamous Salt Bae For An Unforgettable Sampling Of Some Delicious Dangling Meat

Tyga And Salt Bae Share A Hilarious Moment Together

The man behind the delicate salt sprinkling videos that ravaged their way through the internet, also known as Salt Bae, just recently opened his restaurant in Miami, Nusr-et Steakhouse. Since opening, the super popular chef has fed everyone from Drake, to Diddy, to DJ Khaled…but the latest performer to make their way over to Nusr-et was Tyga, and from the looks of it, they both had a great time.

After his experience visiting the new and poppin restaurant, Tyga posted a video from his special dinner experience–and it’s absolutely hilarious. After Salt Bae cuts off a hefty strip of whatever luxurious meat the group is having (and of course, properly seasons it), he picks it up with his knife and dangles it above Tyga’s head. Both parties are laughing playfully as Tyga finally takes a big bite out of Salt Bae’s meat while everyone in the background gets a good chuckle.

Obviously Tyga has a good sense of humor about the whole situation, captioning the video, “cant leave bae hanging #Pause.” He ends up snatching the whole piece of steak with his mouth and then ripping off the rest with his hands. In a world that makes fun of Tyga for literally everything he does, the rapper is a brave man for posting a video like this–but it’s good to see that he doesn’t take himself too seriously.