Diddy’s Doppleganger Seed Christian Combs Is Following His Famous Father’s Footsteps Into Fashion

Christian Combs Gets Dolce & Gabbana Campaign

It turns out musical ambition isn’t the only thing Diddy passed down to his youngest son Christian Combs.

Christian has been picked to be the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer campaign, photographed by Luca and Alessandro Morelli.

According to Page Six reports the campaign is Italian holiday themed and aimed at milennials. Christian is actually no stranger to the brand, he walked in D&G’s Spring/Summer show last year as well as their Fall show and is expected to be in Milan next week for men’s fashion week.

Musically Christian dropped a single called “Feeling Savage” in late December and is reportedly working on a fashion project which will incorporate his music.

Christian’s mom Kim Porter is also a model. Looks like the apple definitely doesn’t fall far from the tree in this case. We see plenty of traits Christian’s picked up from his dad Diddy that have nothing to do with work as well.

Christian’s quite the romantic it seems. He and his model girlfriend Breah Hicks have been together for over three years and both have a penchant for posting pics that showcase their relationship.

Kinda reminds us of how Diddy has always incorporated Misa, Kim or Cassie into his imagery…

