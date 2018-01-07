Diddy’s Doppleganger Seed Christian Combs Is Following His Famous Father’s Footsteps Into Fashion

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian Combs and Lori Harvey walk the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana secret show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 at Bar Martini on September 23, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

(Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Christian Combs Gets Dolce & Gabbana Campaign

It turns out musical ambition isn’t the only thing Diddy passed down to his youngest son Christian Combs.

Christian has been picked to be the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer campaign, photographed by Luca and Alessandro Morelli.

♛ @lori_harvey_ @dolcegabbana

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

According to Page Six reports the campaign is Italian holiday themed and aimed at milennials. Christian is actually no stranger to the brand, he walked in D&G’s Spring/Summer show last year as well as their Fall show and is expected to be in Milan next week for men’s fashion week.

D & G

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

Musically Christian dropped a single called “Feeling Savage” in late December and is reportedly working on a fashion project which will incorporate his music.

🌊

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

Christian’s mom Kim Porter is also a model. Looks like the apple definitely doesn’t fall far from the tree in this case. We see plenty of traits Christian’s picked up from his dad Diddy that have nothing to do with work as well.

2018 looking good 😋

A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs) on

Christian’s quite the romantic it seems. He and his model girlfriend Breah Hicks have been together for over three years and both have a penchant for posting pics that showcase their relationship.

Kinda reminds us of how Diddy has always incorporated Misa, Kim or Cassie into his imagery…

Hit the flip for more photos of the young fresh couple.

he so cute😍 my babyyyy

A post shared by @ breahhicks on

ill brush your hair, help you put your durag on. Lol❤️

A post shared by @ breahhicks on

meowww😜 @kingcombs

A post shared by @ breahhicks on

⚔️

A post shared by @ breahhicks on

💖

A post shared by @ breahhicks on

can I be ya best friend, if you promise you'll be mine🌹

A post shared by @ breahhicks on

    hip hop honors 💚

    A post shared by @ breahhicks on

    A post shared by @breahhicks on

    u the only one that catch my eye, match my fly❤️

    A post shared by @ breahhicks on

    🍒

    A post shared by @ breahhicks on

    💍

    A post shared by @ breahhicks on

    ♥️

    A post shared by @ breahhicks on

    💜💙

    A post shared by @ breahhicks on

    my highlight tho

    A post shared by @ breahhicks on

    🤘🏽

    A post shared by @ breahhicks on

    A post shared by @breahhicks on

    A post shared by @breahhicks on

    style & grace

    A post shared by @ breahhicks on

    ganggg

    A post shared by @ breahhicks on

    A post shared by @breahhicks on

    A post shared by @breahhicks on

    oh boy

    A post shared by @ breahhicks on

