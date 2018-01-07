Family Feud: Did Queen Bey Behave Badly At Hubby Hov’s House Party?

Beyoncé Accused Of Behaving Badly At House Party

Beyoncé has been accused of some shady isht over the years, but the latest tabloid reports have us shaking our heads in disbelief…

According to RWS reports, the January 8, 2018 print edition of Star Magazine claims Bey kept 30 VIP guests, along with Jay-Z waiting for over an hour when the couple recently hosted a dinner party.

“Instead of greeting her friends Beyonce relaxed in nearby room as two women rubbed and scrubbed her tootsies,” tattles a tipster.

“Jay looked like steam was going to start coming out of his ears. Finally he ordered the staff to start serving his starving guests.”

The tabloid claims Bey never joined her guests and skipped the party altogether.

We’re inclined to chalk this one up as BULLISHT, especially considering the ridiculous “tipster” banter BUT it’s not like Bey and Hov never had a family feud riiiiight?