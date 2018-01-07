Shot Shooting? Brad Pitt Bid $120,000 To Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ With Star Emilia Clarke

Brad Pitt Bid An Insane Amount Just To Watch Game Of Thrones

Maybe Brad Pitt is just a huge fan of the show, or maybe this is his way of extravagantly shooting his shot. Mr. Pitt bid a whopping six figures to watch a Game of Thrones episode with star Emilia Clarke on Saturday night during a silent auction at Sean Penn’s annual gala for Haiti, which was held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California. Pitt offered to pay $120,000 to just watch an episode of GoT with the actress who plays Daenerys Targaryen, but unfortunately he was outbid by $40,000.

The auction to watch the episode with Clarke started at $20,000, but the race quickly escalated. The charity event was to benefit the J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organizations, hosted by Sean Penn, CAA’s Bryan Lourd, and Sean and Alexandra Parker. Also in attendance were Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Segel, Connie Britton, Patricia Arquette, Mark Burnett and Leonardo DiCaprio.

During his speech while being honored for his work combating climate change, DiCaprio applauded Penn for being a role model with his philanthropic work with Haiti. By only halfway through the length of the gala, more than $3 million had been raised to support the efforts in Haiti–but the fundraising continued throughout the night, which means the total number raised will be even more impressive.