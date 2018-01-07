HAAAN: Evelyn Lozada Confirms That French Montana’s Smashing Her Copious Culo To Sofrito

By Bossip Staff
David Livingston/Getty Images

WELP!

Evelyn Lozada Responds To French Montana Dating Rumors

Evelyn Lozada knows you think French Montana’s making Mofongo out of her Puerto Rican pound cakes and she’s got a message for you;
“HAAAAN!”

Evelyn was asked outright by an obvious Bossip reader if French was “pounding her culo cakes into Sazón” to which she responded, “Y Sofrito” [and Sofrito].

WELP, guess that confirms that.

NEW YEAR VIBES With dope people !! #2018

A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on

What do YOU think about Evelyn Lozada dating French Montana???

