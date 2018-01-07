HAAAN: Evelyn Lozada Confirms That French Montana’s Smashing Her Copious Culo To Sofrito
- By Bossip Staff
Evelyn Lozada Responds To French Montana Dating Rumors
Evelyn Lozada knows you think French Montana’s making Mofongo out of her Puerto Rican pound cakes and she’s got a message for you;
“HAAAAN!”
Evelyn was asked outright by an obvious Bossip reader if French was “pounding her culo cakes into Sazón” to which she responded, “Y Sofrito” [and Sofrito].
WELP, guess that confirms that.
What do YOU think about Evelyn Lozada dating French Montana???