Must Be Nice: $570 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In New Hampshire

$570 Powerball Ticket Sold In New Hampshire

Another day, another Power Ball we DIDN’T win. Hoards of Americans are solemn now that the $570 million Powerball winner has been declared in the state of New Hampshire.

The winning numbers were 12-29-30-33-61 with a Powerball of 26 and the winning ticket was sold somewhere in the New England state. So far the winner who can take home a $300 million cash lump sum has not come forward.

As previously reported a single $450 million Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Florida.



SIGH. Better luck next time.