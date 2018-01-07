Cougar Goddess Nicole Murphy Celebrated Her 50th With Dirty Mack Drizzy & Shattered Twitter

Nicole Murphy’s 50th Birthday Turn Up Shattered Twitter

We’re baaaarely into 2018 and dirty mack Drizzy is back at it again with the boo-stealing shenanigans. This time, frolicking around with 50-year-old (YES, 50!) cougar Goddess Nicole Murphy (behind Shannon Sharpe’s back) who turned up at her surprise birthday party WITH the 6 God and sent Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.

Nicole Murphy celebrated her bday with Drake. Shannon Sharpe taking some Yak to the head as we speak pic.twitter.com/22IddsctsH — Jay🎹 (@JayUncut) January 6, 2018

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Nicole Murphy’s 50th birthday turn up on the flip.