Who Looked More Bangin At All The Poppin’ Golden Globe Pre-Parties?
Karrueche Tran, Jurnee Smollett-Bell And Issa Rae Among Pre-Globes Party Stunners
The Golden Globes are tonight so all weekend long your favorite celebrities have been turning up to celebrate. There have been so may pre-parties we had a hard time keeping up with the events, so we decided to compile a few of our favorite looks from the different events, starting with Karrueche Tran in bright yellow out Thursday at a Globes party at Catch.
Issa Rae rocked a similar hue for the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills Saturday.
Check out more looks when you continue and don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin!
Mary J. Blige and Naomi Campbell were spotted at the same BAFTA Tea Party that Issa attended.
Sanaa Lathan wore this flirty frock to W Magazine’s It Girl Luncheon
Sonequa Martin-Green was at the same event, looking wayyyy better than the last time we saw her on “The Walking Dead”
Tracee Ellis Ross was stylish as usual at the same event
Aja Naomi King was a knockout in red for the Art of Elysium’s 11th Annual celebration “Heaven” at the Historic Barker Hangar in L.A.
Jurnee Smollett-Bell slayed at the same event
Her hubby Josiah Bell was along for the ride
Fellow power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were also in the building
Tichina Arnold and Betty Gabriel got cute for the IFC Pre Golden Globe event at BOA in L.A.
