Who Looked More Bangin At All The Poppin’ Golden Globe Pre-Parties?

Karrueche Tran, Jurnee Smollett-Bell And Issa Rae Among Pre-Globes Party Stunners

The Golden Globes are tonight so all weekend long your favorite celebrities have been turning up to celebrate. There have been so may pre-parties we had a hard time keeping up with the events, so we decided to compile a few of our favorite looks from the different events, starting with Karrueche Tran in bright yellow out Thursday at a Globes party at Catch.

Issa Rae rocked a similar hue for the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills Saturday.

