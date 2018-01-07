Who Looked More Bangin At All The Poppin’ Golden Globe Pre-Parties?

Karrueche Tran Wears a Yellow Dress at Pre Golden Globe Party

All Access Photo / Splash News

Karrueche Tran, Jurnee Smollett-Bell And Issa Rae Among Pre-Globes Party Stunners

The Golden Globes are tonight so all weekend long your favorite celebrities have been turning up to celebrate. There have been so may pre-parties we had a hard time keeping up with the events, so we decided to compile a few of our favorite looks from the different events, starting with Karrueche Tran in bright yellow out Thursday at a Globes party at Catch.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Issa Rae attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Venturelli/WireImage)

Issa Rae rocked a similar hue for the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills Saturday.

Check out more looks when you continue and don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin!

Mary J. Blige BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party, at the Four Season Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Mary J. Blige and Naomi Campbell were spotted at the same BAFTA Tea Party that Issa attended.

Naomi Campbell BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party, at the Four Season Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Sanaa Lathan W Magazines It Girl Luncheon

All Access Photo / Splash News

Sanaa Lathan wore this flirty frock to W Magazine’s It Girl Luncheon

Sonequa Martin-Green The W Magazine It Girls Luncheon

All Access Photo / Splash News

Sonequa Martin-Green was at the same event, looking wayyyy better than the last time we saw her on “The Walking Dead”

Tracee Ellis Ross at W Magazine It Girls Golden Golden Globe Luncheon

All Access Photo / Splash News

Tracee Ellis Ross was stylish as usual at the same event

Aja Naomi King The Art of Elysium's 11th Annual celebration "HEAVEN", at the Historic Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, California

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Aja Naomi King was a knockout in red for the Art of Elysium’s 11th Annual celebration “Heaven” at the Historic Barker Hangar in L.A.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell Art of Elysium's 11th Annual celebration "HEAVEN", at the Historic Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, California

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Jurnee Smollett-Bell slayed at the same event

Josiah Bell Jurnee Smollett-Bell Art of Elysium's 11th Annual celebration "HEAVEN", at the Historic Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, California

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Her hubby Josiah Bell was along for the ride

John Legend Chrissy Teigen The Art of Elysium's 11th Annual celebration "HEAVEN", at the Historic Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, California

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Fellow power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were also in the building

Tichina Arnold is seen leaving IFC Pre Golden Globe event at BOA in Los Angeles

Picture Perfect Press/SplashNews

Tichina Arnold and Betty Gabriel got cute for the IFC Pre Golden Globe event at BOA in L.A.

Betty Gabriel is seen leaving IFC Pre Golden Globe event at BOA in Los Angeles

Picture Perfect Press/SplashNews

