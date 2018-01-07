UlyssesWilkerson: NAACP Calls For Alabama Police To Release Body Cam Footage Of Brutal Beating

NAACP Calls For Ulysses Wilkerson Body Cam Footage

After the brutal beating of an Alabama teenager at the hands of police went viral, the NAACP is seeking answers.

As previously reported Ulysses Wilkerson, 17, was beaten bloody by Troy Police department authorities and his parents demanded answers. Wilkerson reportedly fled from police during a foot-chase and a witness claims that they saw police standing over his unconscius body.

Police now say that they used “physical force to subdude the teen” on December 23 after Wilkerson reportedly reached for his waistband.

The NAACP has since released a statement obtained by AL.com calling for the release of body cam footage.

“The Alabama NAACP supports the Wilkerson family as they demand the footage from body cameras of Troy police officers who brutality beat their son unconscious. “We support the local efforts of the community and the Pike County Branch of the NAACP. Not only do we want answers, but we want police officers to stop killing and brutally attacking our young children just because they can,” Benard Simelton, President of the Alabama NAACP, said. “We want police officers to stop using the excuse that they feared for their lives, only to do irreparable harm to our community. It seems that police officers want to know what it feels like to kill or harm a black person. Police can make a choice; they can make a conscious decision and do the right thing if they want to. This has to stop, and we demand it to stop.”

There has to be an explanation for these types of injuries. It’s time for Alabama police to answer for this horrific violence.