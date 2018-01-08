Murder! Viola Davis At The Golden Globes Is A Mood, A Goal And A Lifestyle

Viola Davis Kills It At The Golden Globes

Viola Davis showed up at the Golden Globes and showed us how to get away with murder because she absolutely killed it. Get it? Cuz that’s the name of her show. And she also murdered…nevermind. You probably get it. Anyway, the point is Viola Davis brought out the wig and the dress and the slayage and our lives have been gotten.

VIOLA DAVIS IS A GODDESS OH MY GOD LOOK AT HER #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sgWmdITxlI — i, O8 👑 (@blutjeans) January 7, 2018

So take a look at how Viola ruled the night.