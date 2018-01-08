#GlobesSoBlah: Funniest Tweets & Memes From The 2018 Golden Globes

- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious Tweets & Memes From The Globes

It’s officially Awards SZN (if you care) and we’re still processing everything that happened at the 2018 Golden Globes that featured a wig-snatching Oprah speech, game-changing Hollyweird protest, MORE Black history and the usual celebration of white mediocrity that defines the star-studded Oscars warm up.

Peep the funniest tweets and memes from the 2018 Globes on the flip.

