Criminally Petty: Shereé Recalls NeNe’s Ancient Skripper Mugshots In Defense Of Prison BF —So NeNe Exposes Shereé’s Arrest History?

NeNe Leakes Goes AWF After Sheree Brings Up Her Mugshots

What is going on in the A??? These women are so petty. On last night’s episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Shereé was asked by Kandi if her man was a con-artist, the one serving time right in the Feds now, and for some reason she dragged NeNe’s arrest history into the conversation to deflect.

Not just NeNe, but Gregg too. Shereé must be already fed up with people asking her about her Federal Prison serving boyfriend, but that was kinda low (even though it’s factual).

Sheree said both Nene and Greg had mugshots🤦🏾‍♀️ I had to get receipts #RHOA pic.twitter.com/KSlzyiQsJr — dieverse🥀 (@_3nia3) January 8, 2018

Welp! NeNe had the perfect opportunity to respond. The RHOA vet visited Watch What Happens Live With Andy Right after the show aired and got to touch on Sheree’s comment with this:

Nene on Sheree “ her son got a mug and her man got a mug shot” .. 💀💀😭 #WWHL #RHOA pic.twitter.com/EoUHAwTUIh — Housewivesfan™© (@housewivesfan4) January 8, 2018

“A mugshot does not equal ten years in prison for doing a ponzi scheme…I ain’t spend a day in jail for doing nothing, honey. Sheree needs to be worrying about her own mugshot, her son got a mugshot. She had hers expunged, she was stealing out the store remember?”

Ha! NeNe claims that Sheree had a petty theft mugshot herself and had it swiped from her record. Did anyone else catch that???!

Do YOU think NeNe’s response to Sheree’s mugshot blow was on point or very petty???