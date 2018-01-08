Love & Hip Hop Miami’s Young Hollywood Says He’s NOT Sorry For Amara La Negra Afro Comments [Video]
Young Hollywood of #LHHM says he’s not racist and his point of view is just the way the music industry is set up. So, him saying Amara La Negra’s afro wasn’t “elegant like Beyonce” was just a reflection of the music industry and not his personal belief… Do you all believe him??
