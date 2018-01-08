New Couple Alert: People Think Peter Thomas’ Girlfriend Looks Just Like Cynthia Bailey

Peter Thomas Shares A Photo Of His Girlfriend

Peter Thomas and Cynthia Bailey are BOTH happily coupled up with new people and people have interesting comments about Peter’s new lady.

As previously reported Cynthia’s coupled up with Will Jones, a sexy life coach despite rumors that their relationship is made up for TV.

Now Peter’s sharing a sexy snap of his lady love and some fans aren’t too pleased.

“NYE KISS,” he captioned a photo of him kissing his girlfriend Toni.

In the comments section, several fans noted that Toni looks a LOT his ex-wife Cynthia and they begged him to reconsider their split.

“I miss seeing you with Cynthia,” wrote one. “It’s heartbreaking that the two of you did work things out.” “She looks a LOT like Cynthia Bailey!” added another. “Pulling a Reggie Bush!”

WELP.

Does Peter’s new lady really look like Cynthia Bailey???

