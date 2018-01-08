Scammy In Love: Is Erica Mena’s Rumored #LHHATL Romance A FRAUD?

Question Of The Day: Are Erica Mena And Cliff Dixon Dating For A Storyline?

Erica Mena has been spending a WHOLE LOT of time in ATL recently after rumors swirled she was joining the LHHATL cast. Fans were excited to see the feisty latina hit the screen again, but are they producing a fake relationship story to tie Mena to the A??? Recently Erica has been forcefully gloating about her “NEW” bae Cliff Dixon.

Cliff has been tied to Rihanna and India Love in the past and also exposed for being an alleged scammer by several women on the site…that’s probably why he looks familiar. So could this be a scam too?

LHHATL producers are really desperate to jazz up this season because Joseline is off the show, we’re also told that Cliff is strongly connected to the casting department at LHHATL so this may be his way to break into TV…he’s always seemed a lil thirsty for that kind of attention so it makes sense!

Here’s Erica bonding with Mimi from LHHATL and Sky who runs Black Ink in Atlanta recently.

Maybe these three are up to something?