While at the Golden Globes last night, Debra Messing represented for the women in Hollywood by wearing black and “Speaking Her Truth” to E! about the discrepancy with women’s pay at the TV station.

Debra Messing calls out E! while on E!: "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Cat Sadler." pic.twitter.com/dnqoMkh7YY — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 7, 2018