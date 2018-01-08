Bloop! Spectacular Bad Bish Jalen Ramsey Made The Biggest Play In Jags History & Won The Internet

Why did Nathan Peterman think targeting Jalen Ramsey would work pic.twitter.com/ClejkkSu4S — Wenger Out(Buy Mahrez or Fekir) (@BasedChasen) January 7, 2018

Bad Bish Jalen Ramsey Won The Internet (Again)

Spectacular bad bish Jalen Ramsey proved YET AGAIN that he’s the BEST cornerback in football after making the game-winning play against the Buffalo Bulls during Wild Card playoffs weekend in a gloriously sassy moment that pushed his Jaguars to the next round and sparked hilarious chaos.

Jalen Ramsey: “sis, I can’t believe that boy tried me” pic.twitter.com/n6e9npedaM — Trae Young stan account (@nikonnuby) January 7, 2018

Peep the hilarious hysteria over Jalen Ramsey’s big play on the flip.