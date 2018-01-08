Bloop! Spectacular Bad Bish Jalen Ramsey Made The Biggest Play In Jags History & Won The Internet
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Bad Bish Jalen Ramsey Won The Internet (Again)
Spectacular bad bish Jalen Ramsey proved YET AGAIN that he’s the BEST cornerback in football after making the game-winning play against the Buffalo Bulls during Wild Card playoffs weekend in a gloriously sassy moment that pushed his Jaguars to the next round and sparked hilarious chaos.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Jalen Ramsey’s big play on the flip.