Awkward Becky: Clueless Giuliana Rancid Dragged By Her Press Laminate For Not Knowing Issa Rae Wrote A Memoir

Giuliana Rancic Chided For Being Unaware Of Issa Rae’s Memoir

We already know that E! isn’t the most melanin-friendly media outlet on Earth. Much of their content revolves around fawning over the latest and greatest Abercrombie & Fitch actors and actresses.

That said, if you’re a competent entertainment journalist you should AT LEAST know the very basic information about the biggest stars in Hollyweird, regardless of what race they happen to be.

Enter rancid Guiliana Rancic. The E! reported was interviewing possibly the hottest woman in the industry in 2017, Issa Rae, on the Golden Globes red carpet last night and THIS happened…

I really want to return to the moment where Issa Rae shaded Giuliana's uninformed question. "If you wrote a memoir what would you name it?"

"Well my NEXT memoir would probably be named …"

As in bitch, I already wrote one. It's how I got here the fuck? — Mikelle Street (@MikelleStreet) January 8, 2018

Maybe Giuliana thinks Issa got her hit HBO show, Insecure, via some sort of affirmative action program, who knows. But Issa Rae has already written a memoir. A New York Times best selling memoir. A memoir that followed her already wildly popular web series and launched her onto the national stage, but we digress.

It’s sort of like asking Michael Jordan what college he would’ve attended, Duke or UNC?

