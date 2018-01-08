Upset Off: Cardi B Explains Why She’s Still With Alleged Migos Meat Distributor Offset

WELP…

Cardi B Responds To Offset Cheating Rumors

Cardi B knows you think she should leave her alleged cheater bae but she’s got a perfectly good explanation for why they’re still together.

As previously reported Belcalis has been flooded with videos of her fiance Offset seemingly smashing other women behind her back. The first incident happened when Offset’s phone was hacked and a leaked video hit the net of him in a hotel room with a naked woman. Then last week, several tapes surfaced allegedly showing him having Cardi-B free smash sessions.

According to Cardi, however, her fans and the media have it all WRONG—-Offest isn’t cheating, and those videos are old.

“When he did it again when the last two videos was before me?” wrote the rapper on Twitter.

When he did it again when the last two videos was before me ?Dum ass — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 8, 2018

This, of course, comes after Cardi commented on Instagram that she doesn’t want to “start all over and get cheated on again.”



Is it time for people to leave the Offset/Cardi B cheating rumors alone??? She’s clearly content with him.