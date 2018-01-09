The #GUHHATL Cast Says THIS Is Why You Need To See Season 2

Will you be watching???

“Growing Up Hip Hop ATL” Cast Dishes On Season 2

After an explosive season 1 Reginae Carter, Shaniah Mauldin, Brandon Barnes and Ayana Fite recently chatted with BOSSIP about “Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta.”

The audacious offspring of Lil Wayne and Toya Wright, Jermaine Dupri and DJ Hurricane, are adamant that viewers will see more of their authentic selves on season 2 that digs into their endeavors, personal lives and parental relationships.

Viewers will also be surprised to see that Reginae and Brandon have put those petty “help your father’s career” disses aside and they’re at least somewhat cordial—but far from besties.

“Best friends?” said Reginae. “No we’re cool, we’re cordial.”

“Growing Up Hip Hop: ATL” season two premieres Thursday, January 11 at 9/8C on WE tv.

Watch their Facebook Live with BOSSIP below.