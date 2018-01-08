Exclusive: Songwriter Who Penned Teairra Mari’s Comeback Song “Bad” Says Singer & Label Robbed Her

Santrise Webb Said Teairra Mari & Record Label Haven’t Paid For Song Despite Court Order

The woman who wrote “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s” Teairra Mari’s comeback single said the singer and her record label screwed her out of the song’s profits – and she wants them to pay up big time.

Songwriter Santrise Webb sued Teairra Mari, her record company TNT Music, as well as Sony Music for breach of contract for defying the terms of a court order to compensate Webb and her company for the song, “Bad.”

Webb said that she and Teairra made a music deal with Webb’s publishing company, “The Board Administration,” in 2012. They ended the agreement the following year, and Teairra and TNT assigned Webb 40 percent of “Bad’s” performance royalties, 20 percent of the copyright and 10 percent of the copyright for the song’s remix, which features Rihanna.

In 2016, a judge issued a court order forcing Teairra and TNT to pay Webb what she was owed as the songwriter and publisher and provide an accounting of the song’s profits.

But Webb said the “Sponsor” singer and her record company never complied despite her numerous attempts to collect her due. Now, Webb wants a full accounting of all the money paid out on the song, the money owed, plus interest, money damages and their legal fees paid. Also named as defendants are BMI and Warner Music – who Webb accused of failing to pay her for “Bad” and provide a full accounting of the song’s profits. Webb estimated that she is owed at least $150,000, according to the complaint.

A judge threw the case out last week because Webb had only managed to serve Sony Music with the complaint. However, Webb’s lawyers filed a motion to reinstate the case because they’d begun settlement talks with Teairra and the other defendants. A judge has yet to rule on reinstating the case.

Teairra – whose real name is Teairra Marie Thomas – released “Bad” late last year after suffering a series of personal and professional setbacks, including a stint in rehab for alcoholism and an arrest for attacking an Uber driver.