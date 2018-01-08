Chill Season: Step Sisters And All The Blackity Black Titles Coming To Netflix In January 2018

1 of 7 ❯ ❮

New To Netflix in January Too cold outside? Don’t worry Netflix has enough to keep you streaming into the New Year! Whether you want to host a Lethal Weapon marathon or catch some laughs with the Netflix original comedy Step Sisters, start 2018 off the Netflix way with some crowd favorites. Step Sisters stars Chris Rock’s boo-thang Megalyn Echikunwoke and Naturi Naughton and looks really interesting, see the trailer on the last page and the rest what’s dropping after the flip.

When you’re not training to keep your resolution, ride along with Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke in Training Day. In his critically acclaimed role as Detective Alonzo Harris, Denzel proves once again that he’s a legend on screen. (Jan. 1)

Lethal Weapon (All): All Lethal Weapon – all the time. Miss the great buddy cop duo of Danny Glover and Mel Gibson? Never fear, Netflix has Lethal Weapon, Lethal Weapon 2, 3 and 4. (Jan. 1)

Making America great has you in tears? Let Katt Williams: Great America provide a little levity and comic relief. The comedy special combines material from his 2017 tour that will keep you laughing all winter long. (Jan. 16)

The Oscars are around the corner. Catch up with the race with the return to Shawshank with Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins for the stunning Shawshank Redemption. (Jan. 1)

Before he was Yasiin Bey, he was Mos Def – the demolition and explosives expert in The Italian Job’s crime syndicate blowing up anything that stood in the way of his escape. (Jan. 1)

Stomp it like it’s hot with the Netflix original dance comedy, Step Sisters starring Megalyn Echikunwoke, Naturi Naughton, Marquee Richardson, Nia Jervier and Matt McGorry. The movie, which comes to the streaming service on January 19, is directed by Charles Stone III (Drumline) and written by Chuck Hayward (Dear White People), Ben Cory Jones (Insecure) as well as Emmy Award® winner Lena Waithe (Master of None). The story revolves around Jamilah Bishop, played by Echikunwoke, headed to Harvard Law School, who’s asked to teach a misbehaving mostly white sorority how to step. (Jan.19)