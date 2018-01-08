Poor Thang: 50 Cent Says ‘Power’ Was Shadily Snubbed By The Golden Globes—AGAIN

Here we go again…

50 Cent Says “Power” Was Snubbed By The Golden Globes

Another day, another 50 Cent rant. The G-Unit head/”Power” producer is once again ranting about the show not receiving the recognition he thinks it deserves.

According to 50 the Starz show got snubbed (once again) by the Golden Globes and he pettily posted about it on Instagram.

“GOLDEN GOLBES [sic] S*** ON ME AGAIN, no POWER. SMH 🤷‍♂️ SO F*** ‘EM,” wrote 50 on a picture of toilet paper covering a Versace toilet seat.

Oh boy.

Back in 2016 50 Cent ranted about the Courtney Kemp production being left out of the Best Television Series category.

“I’m on the move again, Golden Globes can suck a d***,” said 50. “I accept my series POWER was not intended to be a signature show for the network but its the highest rated show!”

Fif, PLEASE.

Do YOU think “Power” deserves a Golden Globe???