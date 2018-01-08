Pedo Files: One-Armed Police Chief Popped Trying To Put His One-Eyed Willy In An Underaged Girl

Married Police Chief Arrested For Soliciting Minor

This is pretty disgusting. A 40-year-old Pennsylvania police chief was caught trying to get “naked” with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, but turned out to be a special agent for the state’s Attorney General’s office.

According to NBC reports, Michael William Diebold was arrested in a child sex sting operation after he began communicating online after posting an ad under the username “kutecop4you,” which caught the attention of investigators September 15, 2017.

“I am a dom male that is also employed as a full time police officer,” the ad read. “I hope that doesn’t scare you off.” Diebold described himself as “white, straight, good looking, clean,” said he was disease free as well as “mentally stable and fun.” “I am looking for a female sub for ongoing play sessions,” the ad read. “I respect any and all limits and you do not need to be experienced.”

It gets worse… When the “girl” Diebold was communicating with told him she was only 14, he allegedly told her “everyone has to have a first time.”

“Need a warm up, how much room is in that cozy bed,” he allegedly wrote. “You will just have to get me naked tomorrow,” Diebold wrote, according to a criminal complaint obtained Monday by NBC News. “I’m not teasing.”

On December 29th Diebold took things a step further, sending an image of what appeared to be his erect penis covered by jeans.

When Diebold went to meet the “girl” police were waiting for him. He has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor and other offenses and was being held on $500,000 bond at the Westmoreland County Prison in Greensburg, PA.

Leechburg’s Mayor Wayne Dobos says Diebold has been “suspended without pay,” from his job, running the city’s three-man police department. According to the municipal website, he is still chief of police.

Ironically Diebold also received national media attention last year, after being interviewed by ABC’s “Good Morning America” following a June 24 fireworks accident at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company’s annual carnival which maimed him, causing him to lose his lower left arm.

Diebold wed his fiancée Danielle Reinke 18 days later.

SMH. What a creep.