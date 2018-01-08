The Weeknd Says He’s Officially Done With H&M After Their Monkey Mess-Up

The Weeknd Walks Away From Deal With H&M

Looks like H&M lost one of their most valuable endorsers with their little racist slip up earlier today.

Among all the outraged Twitter users who caught wind of the retailer placing a beautiful little black boy in a hoodie referring to him as “The Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” was one of the top artists on Pop and Urban Radio today, The Weeknd.

If you’ll recall, The Weeknd launched his own XO clothing line with the retailer last year. But it looks like that won’t be continuing much longer.

The Weeknd took to his Twitter to let it be known that he’s disgusted by his people being compared to monkeys in their advertising, and is pulling the plug on his relationship with the clothier.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

We can’t say we blame him AT ALL. SMH.

WENN/Getty