Big Ballers Beware! LaVar’s Shoe Brand Got An “F” Rating From The Better Business Bureau For “Substandard Business Practice”

Big Baller Brand Given F-Rating By Better Business Bureau

LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand is facing some serious problems with an even bigger BBB — the Better Business Bureau.

For the unfamiliar, The Better Business Bureau is a nonprofit organization that has been around for over 100 years that monitors business practices in the interest of consumer protection. According to them…Big Baller Brand is a borderline scam-level operation.

Mind you, the company’s ZO2 shoes go for $495, with sandals starting at $220, and the Melo Ball 1’s are $395. Hoodies start at around $100.

But that price tag isn’t exactly coming with a high-quality product or particularly good customer service, let customer reviews tell it. According to NYDN, the company has received 32 complaints and 44 negative reviews — no positive reviews AT ALL — on the Better Business Bureau. Those figures exceed the limit to give LaVar’s brand the lowest rating possible by the business evaluator.

The most common complaints are from customers who never received their products, weren’t refunded, or received the wrong items altogether. And apparently, when the company fails to deliver on product and customers inquire about their shipment status, the company calls them broke and does not refund the money. One customer wrote on the site last November:

“This company does not offer refunds. I purchased 2 items and was told there would be a 1-2 week delay. I have been waiting 6 weeks now, and when I asked why it was taking so long, I was called a ‘small baller’. At this point I believe they have decided to steal my money.”

The Better Business Bureau reports that they’ve reached out to BBB multiple times to help with their consumer issues…but unsurprisingly the offer has been pretty much ignored.

Sheesh. We guess the issues should have been obvious when not even Jay-Z managed to receive his Big Baller purchase from LaVar & crew. SMH.

Getty/WENN