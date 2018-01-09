Donald Glover Steps Out With Swirly Friend For Globes Parties But It’s Not His Baby Mama

Donald Glover Partied At Poppy, But Not With Mother Of His Two Kids

It’s awards season, so all the Hollyweird stars are stepping out with their significant others! Donald Glover was photographed heading to Poppy Club to party with this woman… Who’s actually not the mother of his two kids, even though photo agencies had her listed as such. Guys, all white women do not look alike.

GAMBINO… who dis woman?

Hope they had a blast…