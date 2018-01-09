Coolest King In The World: Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art
Folks Flipped “Monkey In Jungle” H&M Ad Into Art
Yesterday’s controversy over a young boy’s image in a H&M advertisement has be turned into something beautiful overnight. Folks took the image of the young King and gave it the remix he deserved. Take a look at all the different version stripping the “monkey” from his hoodie and adding the proper royal accents.
I made this because I dont wanna see this young Kings face anymore with the shirt he was hired to wear by H&M. I'm almost certain the Persson Family and their $31 Billion wont care in Sweden but… this lil guy will see his pics and the mockery one day because the internet doesnt erase… so I just hope he gets to see this one or any like it that celebrate him. #mysavoirfaire
I know it’s been done at least 5 times already, but here’s my version of it. His hoodie reads “2018 Racism Still!” Just when you thought we’ve come so far good ole America is right on time with another reminder of how it feels about black people. #melanin #afroart #africanamazing #africanart #blavity #naturalhair #teamnatural #blacklivesmatter #exquisiteblackart #blackboyjoy #hm #ilustracion #arte #contemporaryart #urbanart #teesforyoungkings #modernart #blackartist #revolution #africanamerican #studiomuseum #caam #artofvisuals #artcomesfirst #thebreakfastclub #handm
from @denny_ow – H & M tried to pull a fast one on us huh! BUT WE ARE KINGS 👑 & QUEENS 👸 tho. #art #artlife #fashion #densah #essencestyle #style #streetfashion #streetstyle #kings #queens #handm #dopeblackart #liberia #senegal #ghana #nigeria #somalia #jamaica #trinidad #kenya #southafrica #tanzania #cameroon #capeverde #togo #nigeria #botswana #essencefest #zimbabwe #guinea #haiti
The H&M ad controversy yesterday really makes you think! It can go so many different directions! Bottom line we can post, scream and fuss till we’re blue in the face….BUT if we STILL shop with them we will NEVER make any real noise!! When are we going to realize the POWER in OUR dollar??? This is my interpretation of how a young king should look….let’s make some REAL noise! #makeachange #yolandamarant #wildpraize #takeastand #handm #hm #kingoftheworld #youngking #blackmodels #kidmodel #children #green #kingofthejungle #coolestmonkey #artwork #photoshop #advertisement #civilrights #africa #boycott #blackdollar #onlineshopping #graphicdesign #dreams #passion
** NEW HASHTAG #TEESFORYOUNGKINGS ** Morning guys, Hope you are all well, So after the mess of H & M we are starting a NEW hashtag to spread some positivity and support for the youth and black creatives… So if you have any art like our friend Joseph @jayoh83 & @heroesoftheworld re a response to H&M OR you have some cool apparel for young kings on your shop OR YOUR young kings in some positive tees etc post it and add the hashtag teesforyoungkings and tag us etc If we like it we will post it.. Start using the hashtag let's see if we can make it go viral Oh and add the hashtag to your art/photos etc Feel free to like and REGRAM to support the movement. #chocolatecitycomics #blackfamily #blackkings #drawingwhileblack #blackart #drawingwhileblack #blackbusiness #blackprinces #blackboyjoy #supporteachother #handm #hm #blackunity
#Repost @kofis_art (edited) ・・・ #Repost @chocolatecitycomics ・・・ So after the racist mess of H & M we are starting a NEW hashtag to spread some positivity and support for the youth and black creatives… So if you have any art like Larry @blueinq_storyart re a response to H&M OR you have some cool apparel for young kings on your shop OR YOUR young kings in some positive tees etc post it and add the hashtag teesforyoungkings and tag us etc If we like it we will post it.. Start using the hashtag let's see if we can make it go viral Oh and add the hashtag to your art/photos etc Let's go!!! #chocolatecitycomics #blackfamily #blackkings #drawingwhileblack #blackart #drawingwhileblack #blackbusiness #blackprinces #blackboyjoy #supporteachother #handm #hm
The outpouring of love and support for this young man is incredible. His image is err where!!!!!! I just wish there was a way that all of this attention could translate into some dollars for his future. He nor his parents should ever have to worry about his college tuition. Just a thought @tylerperry @oprah @beyonce @aliciakeys @usher @diddy @lebronjames @theweeknd 🤔#repost #raycornelius