Coolest King In The World: Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art

- By Bossip Staff
Yesterday’s controversy over a young boy’s image in a H&M advertisement has be turned into something beautiful overnight. Folks took the image of the young King and gave it the remix he deserved. Take a look at all the different version stripping the “monkey” from his hoodie and adding the proper royal accents.

The coolest KING 👑 in the world #kingod #blackkings #akomicsart #artlife

