Graphic: Gunman Livestreams Killing Officer & Shooting 4 Others After 911 Setup Call [Video]

The Colorado gunman who shot 5 officers killing one last week, Matthew Edward Riehl, actually Periscoped his 911 call setting up the cops. Also, the police have released graphic bodycam footage of the whole incident showing just how crazy and set on killing the men Riehl was.

Riehl was a veteran who had known mental problems, escaping from a facility in 2014. Police say the gunman had a made threats against professors at UW Law previously, where he earned a degree, saying his spiels were confusing rants leaning toward mental illness.

