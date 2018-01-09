A Lil Positivity: Kanye West Called A Fan Battling Cancer To Rap For Her Before She Passed Away

Kanye Grants The Wish Of A Young Fan With Cancer

Most of the publicity Kanye West gets is for doing or saying things people deem to be crazy, but this latest story is the exact opposite. One Kanye fan was battling cancer, which led to her family trying to reach out and see if the Chicago emcee would reach out and talk to the young woman. Once Kanye caught wind of the situation, he did just that, and Yeezy reached out via FaceTime to not only talk with the fan, but also rapped her favorite song, “I Love Kanye” during the call. According to TMZ, she passed away very soon after, but was made extremely happy by Ye’s generosity in her last few moments.

This same story was also circulating Twitter after a fan told the world about it, commending Kim and Kanye for doing something so selfless and not blasting it all over social media.

This girl in my town had cancer and Kanye called her a couple days ago to rap for her. I think Kim was there too. Wasn’t even blasted on social media or anything. She passed yesterday. I have so much respect for him tho. Making her happy in her last moments. — debbie (@stalkdebbie) January 3, 2018

After that, the tweet got a whole lot of attention following a retweet from popular Kanye fan account TeamKanyeDaily. Thereafter, Kim Kardashian West also saw that the story made its way around and simply stated that her and Ye are praying for the family of the young woman following her passing.

We are praying for her family. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/pjEUhPboFb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 8, 2018

Shoutout to the Wests for making that girl’s dream come true and prayers up to her family.