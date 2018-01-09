Versace Thottie: EJ Johnson Sassily Slays “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
EJ Johnson Premiere Of FX's 'The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

EJ Johnson Dons Versace For FX Premiere Of “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

EJ Johnson werked the red carpet of FX’s “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” Premiere at ArcLight Cinemas Monday night. We’re pretty sure he isn’t in the project but he certainly looked the part.

Penelope Cruz Premiere Of FX's 'The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

The kid kinda stole the spotlight from Penelope Cruz…

Check out more photos from the premiere below:

