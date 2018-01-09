Versace Thottie: EJ Johnson Sassily Slays “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” Premiere

EJ Johnson Dons Versace For FX Premiere Of “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

EJ Johnson werked the red carpet of FX’s “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” Premiere at ArcLight Cinemas Monday night. We’re pretty sure he isn’t in the project but he certainly looked the part.

The kid kinda stole the spotlight from Penelope Cruz…

Check out more photos from the premiere below: