Happy Founder’s Day! Meet The Screen-Lickable Sigma Baes Pulverizing Pannies To Bluelivion
Hottest Sigma Baes In The Game
We’re back at it AGAIN with another celebration of Black Greek excellence. This time, showcasing the swoon-worthy bruhs of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity on their special day that marks 104 years of brotherhood, service, scholarship and achievement as the super cool nice guys of the Divine 9.
Peep the hottest Sigma Baes in the game on the flip.
As my life was changed inside and out to healthy living, I became a vessel to help others. I understand that feeling of not liking what you see looking at your reflection, stepping on a scale, upset at the outcome, not having energy after walking one flight of steps, etc. These aren’t great feelings but they are certainly feelings you have control in changing. If u need help with resolutions pertaining to weight and energy management, let’s get started on your goals today. Dm or click the link in bio. Let’s go!! #healthylifestyle #mealplan #wellnesscoach #herbalife #fitness #instafit #transform #california #shermanoaks
This is for all the creatives, all the artists, photographers, hard workers, and the go getters. This is for those that move without permission and don't ask for forgiveness. This is a brand new wave for the culture, by the culture. BluCloudRadio is BACK to take it to the next level for YOU…. 📲 I've always been one to set my goals high and push others to do the same. This year has been ups and downs that made me stronger than I could've imaged. BluCloudRadio is my ultimate testiment to #TrustTheProcess. Things get hard. People go shady. And not everything will go your way but i beg you… #TrustTheProcess. I ask as time goes by, use this as a personal timeline for ME and know that if I can do it, you can do it too (Maybe even better)… 📲 Download the @BluCloudRadio app for FREE in the App Store and & the Google Play Store for the latest in music, videos, fashion, news and more (link in bio) 📲 Love, Live Life, Proceed, Progress… #BluCloudRadio 📲 📸 @expsd