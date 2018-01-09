White TV Just Got Whiter: The Next ‘Bachelor’ Spin-Off Has Contestants Competing In “Winter Games” While Looking For Love

The Bachelor Winter Games Is Coming Soon To A TV Near You

The show first started off as just a series titled, The Bachelor–but soon the franchise branched out into The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and now a new addition to the family titled, The Bachelor Winter Games. It seemed like the ABC hit couldn’t occupy any more time on TV, with one season of a series ended a week or two after the last (a cycle that’s gone on for the past couple of years), but now they’re found a way to overlap seasons of the same show.

Meet the cast of #TheBachelorWinterGames, coming to ABC Tuesday, Feb 13. Plus, more cast announcements to come! ❄️🌹 https://t.co/eB8xS4gU4C pic.twitter.com/WMkiXIJpyi — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 8, 2018

The show’s newest addition will be a four-part series that consists of olympic-style winter games while the contestants simultaneously try to find love. The entire franchise is supposedly about finding love, so that’s no surprise, but how that process relates to contestants playing winter games is unknown. The event isn’t just for those from the US series either, this new show will feature contestants from the US, UK, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, China, Canada, Sweden and Finland.

With this idea, they’ve managed to make a show filled with 90% white contestants that much whiter. It’s safe to say that 22 seasons in, this franchise is truly milking their viewership for all its worth.