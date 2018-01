Here is a video of Trump 'singing' the #NationalAnthem.. He clearly doesn't know the words, yet he thinks Colin Kaeprnick is "a son of a bitch" for kneeling during that very anthem.#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/s0K8ZJCJdB — Remove Trump Now (@KaniJJackson) January 9, 2018

This guy is something else! Last night during his surprise appearance at the #NationalChampionship, Donald Trump seemed to forget the words to the National Anthem.

Everyone knows the National Anthem, right? LOL