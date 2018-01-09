“I Need All My Chips”: Drake Won A Whole Lot Of Money From Quavo After Alabama Won The Championship

Drake Got Richer From The National Championship Game

One thing that always comes with huge sporting events is huge bets, and for big stars that already have a lot of dough, it often seems more like bragging rights than about actually making more money. At Monday nights Alabama vs. Georgia National Championship Game, it looks like Drake and Quavo bet against one another–when Alabama ended up snagging the title, Drizzy was sure to call up 1/3 of Migos to make sure he had his money ready.

Drake watched the CFP title game with his buddy 2 Chainz, who just like his fellow Georgia native Quavo is a Bulldogs fan. Nobody really knows how much Drake and Quavo bet on the game, but we all saw the video afterwards of Drake celebrating the win on his Instagram Story.

.@Drake is ECSTATIC about Alabama's win Looks like he just won a big bet with Quavo 💰💰 pic.twitter.com/WhaVN0izwH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018

It also shows the rapper calling Quavo and telling the rapper he needs to be paid promptly following that Alabama win. He loudly proclaimed “Oh yeah! Excuse me, excuse me, I gotta move this, excuse me. I need all my chips. Ay, I need all my chips. Quavo, I need my chips with the Huncho Jack dip, my boy! What’s up? What’s up?”

2 Chainz also posed videos of Drake gloating on his Instagram, whic show just how excited the Toronto native was.

Congrats to Drake for getting even richer and beating out all the Atlanta rappers who were rooting for the Bulldogs.