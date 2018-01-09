Is Amber Rose Prepping To Craft Prosthetic Peens Under Her Name?

Amber Rose Preparing To Drop Sex Toy Line

Amber Rose is reportedly preparing to launch her own like of sex toys according to PageSix. They caught Muva being sneaky, quietly trademarking her name “Muva” and “Muva’s House” in regard to sex toys.

Amber Rose and Muva were registered for “electric massage appliances, namely, electric vibrating massager; inflatable life­ sized dolls used in sexual activity; sex toys; sex toys in the nature of edible underwear; adult sexual stimulation aids, namely, artificial penises, penis enlargers, vibrators, benwa balls and artificial vaginas,” while Muva’s House was registered for “entertainment services in the nature of live dancers, musicians, singers and comedians performances; night club services; night clubs.”

Lately Amber has been making a string of adult night club appearances, so registering her likeness as a trademark make sense. Are you interested in owning one of Amber’s “electric” sex appliances?