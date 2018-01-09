All Thicc Everythang: Gabi Fresh Stunts Her Newest Swimwear Line In The Jungles Of Belize

Style Blogger GabiFresh Shoots Stunning New Looks In Belize

We’ve showcased style blogger and designer Gabi Fresh several times in the past and were excited to learn that she just launched a new swimwear collection for Resort 2018 with Swimsuits For All. This season’s campaign “Power of Survival” was shot in the jungles of Belize, and features Gabi Fresh, breast-cancer survivor Ericka Hart and model/activist Philomena Kwao whose stories of struggle and victory exemplify the power of survival.

This collection is inspired by powerful women and features bold designs, so I really wanted the imagery to reflect that. Philomena and Ericka are both gorgeous with inspirational stories—they truly embody how I want my swimsuits to make people feel,” says GabiFresh. “I hope this campaign helps women realize they deserve to feel good about themselves in swimwear, regardless of size, shape, race or circumstance.”

That’s not all… Gabi and Swimsuits For All are looking for new faces. Swimsuits For All and GabiFresh will hold an open casting call for nine strong and amazing women to join Gabi in her next campaign photo shoot. Women sizes 10-26 are invited to Ignited Spaces, 7080 Hollywood Boulevard, FL 11, Los Angeles, CA 90028, January 20 – 21, 2018 from 11am – 4pm for a chance to be featured alongside Gabi in her forthcoming Spring/Summer 2018 campaign. For additional information and updates, those interested can sign up here.

Which one is your fave?😍😍😍 #linkinbio A post shared by Gabi Gregg (@gabifresh) on Jan 9, 2018 at 12:28pm PST

GabiFresh for Swimsuits For All’s 2018 Resort Collection is now available to purchase HERE.

