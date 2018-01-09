Bye #LHHMIA! Joseline Hernandez Is Filming Her Own Reality Show In Miami Doing THIS
- By Bossip Staff
Joseline Hernandez Lands “Joseline Takes Miami” Reality Show
The Puerto Rican Princess looks like she’s doing just fine without “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.” Joseline Hernandez is preparing to return to reality TV with a new show; “Joseline Takes Miami” produced by former RHOA/#TheManeEvent producer Carlos King.
According to HipHollywood who broke the story, the new show will follow her journey as a single mother raising her daughter Bonnie Bella in Miami. (Who needs “Love & Hip Hop Miami”?)
Joseline told the publication that she’ll also be working on new music with “talented array of Latin artists.”
As previously reported #LHHNY O.G. Erica Mena is reportedly replacing her on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”
Will YOU be watching???
