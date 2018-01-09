Bye #LHHMIA! Joseline Hernandez Is Filming Her Own Reality Show In Miami Doing THIS

Where is Mona Scott Young???

Joseline Hernandez Lands “Joseline Takes Miami” Reality Show

The Puerto Rican Princess looks like she’s doing just fine without “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.” Joseline Hernandez is preparing to return to reality TV with a new show; “Joseline Takes Miami” produced by former RHOA/#TheManeEvent producer Carlos King.

According to HipHollywood who broke the story, the new show will follow her journey as a single mother raising her daughter Bonnie Bella in Miami. (Who needs “Love & Hip Hop Miami”?)

Joseline told the publication that she’ll also be working on new music with “talented array of Latin artists.”

As previously reported #LHHNY O.G. Erica Mena is reportedly replacing her on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

