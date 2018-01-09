Sweet Christian Coupledom: Meagan Good Talks Making Biblical Babies With DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good is still enjoying her sweet Christian coupledom with her husband of five years and yes, she plans on expanding her family.
The “Think Like A Man” actress was a guest on “The Real” today and she spoke openly on her sweet Christian coupledom with her Pastor hubby DeVon Franklin.
According to Meagan herself, she’s had several exotic pets so she’s talking her time having kids.
“I had monkeys a few years ago and now I have two hairless cats,” said Meagan. “I’m kind of like a never-never land person—so I’mma wait. In the right time, I’m gonna take my time.”
Meagan and DeVon make a handsome couple so whenever they’re ready to have some biblical babies we’re sure they’ll be beyond adorable.
More of their sweet Christian coupledom on the flip.
Last year was a true shift for me …a roller coaster, with seemingly no seat belt at times.. ..I welcome this year with so much Joy and Growth .. God matured me so much, even just in these last few months .. Most importantly gave me deeper revelation of His Love ..I prayed to go deeper in Him and for assistance and help .. He kept His promise in answering prayers He designed for my (all of ours) life, my betterment, my Purpose and my Calling. I'm so excited for all I believe will transpire in 2018.. for things believed and things beyond my dreams 🙏🏾 I Thank God for my beautiful Family and Kingdom siblings .. I'm astonished by His grace and faithfulness..I'm so proud and thankful for who I am "in" Him. I'm so humbled by the intensity of His Love, sacrifice and promises. Thank you Jesus for this New Year!!! 🙌🏾 and thank You for the most precious gift You've given me in my Husband, Purpose & life partner. Lord, Your Love and desire to constantly take me higher into You is the air I breathe 💨. HAPPY NEW YEAR ALL ✨! May this be the beginning of all your best years to come
MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!! 🎄"All I want for Christmas is him!!"
#CouplesWorkout 🏋🏾♀️🏋🏾♂️ #HUBS ~😻@DeVonFranklin😻 Our goals don't care if we're tired 🧗🏾♀️. .. Let's go🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♀️!!!