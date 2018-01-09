Sweet Christian Coupledom: Meagan Good Talks Making Biblical Babies With DeVon Franklin

Meagan Good Talks Baby Plans With Husband Devon Franklin

Meagan Good is still enjoying her sweet Christian coupledom with her husband of five years and yes, she plans on expanding her family.

The “Think Like A Man” actress was a guest on “The Real” today and she spoke openly on her sweet Christian coupledom with her Pastor hubby DeVon Franklin.

According to Meagan herself, she’s had several exotic pets so she’s talking her time having kids.

“I had monkeys a few years ago and now I have two hairless cats,” said Meagan. “I’m kind of like a never-never land person—so I’mma wait. In the right time, I’m gonna take my time.”



Meagan and DeVon make a handsome couple so whenever they’re ready to have some biblical babies we’re sure they’ll be beyond adorable.

