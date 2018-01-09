Nas And Kelis FINALLY Reach Common Ground On Custody Of Their Son Knight

Nas And Kelis Reach Custody Agreemnent

If you’ll recall, Nas filed court docs against Kelis last month, claiming that she never adhered to any real visitation plan and only allowed him to see their son Knight when she deemed it convenient for her schedule.

He presented his own proposed plan for how to split their son’s time to the judge, and it appears that he was successful.

According to TMZ, new court docs reveal that the duo have agreed that Nas will have custody of Knight for four full weekends over January, February and March. The weekend visits will begin immediately after school on Fridays and run through Sunday night, or Monday night, if it’s a 3-day weekend.

In addition, each parent is supposed to do their due diligence not to “popularize” their son on social media.

Well, that seems nice and amicable. Hopefully, everyone will adhere to the new rules.

WENN